Ericsson bets on 5G research and sustainable development in China

Zhu Shenshen
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
About 30 percent or 2.8 billion people will use 5G services by 2025. 
Ericsson expected 30 percent or 2.8 billion people will use 5G services by 2025, which will creates business opportunities for carriers and enterprises in China as the world's top market by 5G investment, the telecommunications giant said on Thursday.

In China, Ericsson will increase investment on research and carbon neutrality, including 3 billion yuan (US$461 million) annual investment on research and a new lab for sustainable development. 

“Asia Pacific, and especially China, dominate the 5G investment in the world. Countries that lead in the digital world will reap clear competitive advantages. Those who fail to do so will inevitably lose competitiveness,” said Chris Houghton, Ericsson’s Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area North East Asia.

China has become the world’s largest fifth generation mobile network with a total of 792,000 5G base stations and 260 million 5G connections by the end of February, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Ericsson now invests 3 billion yuan annually in China, mainly about 5G, with seven research centers nationwide.

The company aims to issue carbon neutrality by 2030, with more energy efficient 5G gears and a new sustainable development lab in China announced today.

The company also called fair market competition when arch rival Huawei faces US tech bans.

“Market outcomes should be decided by technical performance and the competitiveness of different solutions and network architectures. Confrontation and increased polarization will not make the world safer,” said Houghton.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
