Reading applications expand into parent-child sector

  22:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
Local reading applications have expanded services for parent-child education content.
Local reading applications have expanded services into parent-child education content.

Shanghai-based reading app Spiritual Wealth Club, with 45 million users and 1.5 billion playing volume of online reading, has launched a new channel for parents. 

It brings 300 million Chinese parents, particularly young couples, a “virtual college” for education and communication skills. 

The new channel, gathering experts and scholars in the field of family education, helps parents  gain necessary skills. Although it is not designed for exams.

"If life is like driving a car, parents should not get behind the wheel, let the child drive his own car,” said Fan Deng, Spiritual Wealth Club’s founder.

Three children's books were among top 10 popular audio books in 2020, representing strong demand by children, according to Ximalaya, a Shanghai-based online radio platform.

With devices like speakers and smartphones, people listen to 7.4 audio books each year, according to Ximalaya.

Shanghai is leading nationwide in digital content service sectors, such as online lectures and audio books, according to the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission.

Meanwhile, Spiritual Wealth Club will expand other sectors to offer customized reading services for enterprises.

Fan Deng, Spiritual Wealth Club’s founder, gave a speech in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
