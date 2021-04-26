Biz / Tech

Publishers calling for copyright protection

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
Actors and actresses join film, video and literature firms to call for a clean-up of unauthorized video clips and novels being posted online without permission.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0

Chinese publishers, from film producers to video and literature platforms, are calling for copyright protection as they fight the spread of illegal film clips and novels online.

In a proposal posted online, over 500 actors and actresses and more than 70 film and video firms urged a clean-up of unauthorized video clips.

The mini-videos are often collected and re-edited before being published on platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou without the permission of copyright owners.

Douyin and Kuaishou have not yet commented on the issue.

Migu, China Mobile’s content creation subsidiary, said copyright protection was essential for the industry’s healthy development. With the commercialization of 5G, cyberspace had become “a new main battlefield” for copyright protection, it said on Monday.

Migu is using new technology such as blockchain and digital watermarks to protect copyright.

China has been making continuous efforts to protect intellectual property rights, including introducing an upgraded Chinese Copyright Law which will take effect in June.

China’s online literature market revenue hit 28.84 billion yuan (US$4.46 billion) in 2020 but also suffered a loss of 6.03 billion yuan because of piracy, according to a white paper by Analysys International.

Piracy has become a “vampire” for the industry, said Shanghai-based China Literature.

Copyright protection directly affects the sustainability of creation and the high-quality development of culture, said Cheng Wu, the company’s CEO.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Literature
China Mobile
Kuaishou
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     