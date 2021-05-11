Biz / Tech

Germany halts Facebook sharing WhatsApp data

A GERMAN regulator yesterday slapped a three-month ban on Facebook collecting user data from WhatsApp accounts and referred the case to a European Union watchdog, citing concerns about election integrity.

The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, which has jurisdiction because Facebook’s German branch is based in the city, sent the order to the social network which owns the popular messaging service. The tech giant informed WhatsApp users earlier this year that they must consent to a new data use policy to continue using the service.

The German authority said in an emergency decision that the terms of that agreement were now null and void in Europe’s top economy for three months.

It will hand the case over to the European Data Protection Board, an independent EU body that enforces rules throughout the 27-nation bloc.

WhatsApp on Friday stepped back from its plan to require users to accept the new terms which critics said could expand data collection from its 2 billion users around the world.

