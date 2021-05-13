Festival to feature latest consumer technology

More than 70 companies, including China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei, Tencent, Xiaomi, and Trip.com will take part in the monthlong Shanghai Information Consumption Festival.

The Shanghai Information Consumption Festival, part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, will kick off next Monday, World Telecom Day, to boost online services and the digital economy, creating a consumption volume of more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion).



Over 70 firms, including mobile carriers, e-commerce platforms, online travel websites and cross-border payment firms, will attend the month-ong event. Companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei, Tencent, Xiaomi, Trip.com, Bilibili, China Reading, Red and iQiyi will take part in the festival, according to the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission, a major organizer.



More than 100 information-consumption events will be held at shopping malls, universities and enterprises. Some products and services will debut nationwide and globally with online services and platforms.

Livestreaming, tech demonstrations and other activities will also take place, focusing on “easier work, better life and future experience."



Highlights will include 5G smart homes presented by mobile carriers, discounted travel services from Trip.com, an online reading festival hosted by China Reading and a cross-border payment service courtesy of Huifu.

E-commerce and digial payment development will introduce consumers to new international products in the near future. With the “uPrimer" (Purchase Globally) payment service, Shanghai-based Huifu helps e-commerce platforms provide more international products for Chinese consumers.



At the festival, people can experience Internet, artificial intelligence and 5G innovations, and take advantage of new digital services.

