Biz / Tech

Festival to feature latest consumer technology

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
More than 70 companies, including China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei, Tencent, Xiaomi, and Trip.com will take part in the monthlong Shanghai Information Consumption Festival.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0

The Shanghai Information Consumption Festival, part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, will kick off next Monday, World Telecom Day, to boost online services and the digital economy, creating a consumption volume of more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion). 

Over 70 firms, including mobile carriers, e-commerce platforms, online travel websites and cross-border payment firms, will attend the month-ong event. Companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei, Tencent, Xiaomi, Trip.com, Bilibili, China Reading, Red and iQiyi will take part in the festival, according to the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission, a major organizer. 

More than 100 information-consumption events will be held at shopping malls, universities and enterprises. Some products and services will debut nationwide and globally with online services and platforms.

Livestreaming, tech demonstrations and other activities will also take place, focusing on “easier work, better life and future experience."

Highlights will include 5G smart homes presented by mobile carriers, discounted travel services from Trip.com, an online reading festival hosted by China Reading and a cross-border payment service courtesy of Huifu.

E-commerce and digial payment development will introduce consumers to new international products in the near future. With the “uPrimer" (Purchase Globally) payment service, Shanghai-based Huifu helps e-commerce platforms provide more international products for Chinese consumers.

At the festival, people can experience Internet, artificial intelligence and 5G innovations, and take advantage of new digital services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Mobile
Xiaomi
Huawei
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     