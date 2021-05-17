Carriers offer higher speeds and lower costs

China Mobile and China Telecom announce upgrading of fiber networks, development of 5G applications, smart home systems and other new services on World Telecommunication Day.

Telecommunication carriers launched new packages and services on Monday, World Telecommunication Day, to offer users higher speeds and lower costs, narrow the digital gap and boost digital consumption.

China Mobile and China Telecom’s local branches said they were upgrading fiber networks, developing 5G applications, offering smart home systems and various new services in the education, medical, gaming and elderly care sectors.

Telecommunication services are essential for the national strategy to boost the digital economy, said Chen Jiezhong, chairman of the Shanghai Communications Administration.

Shanghai Telecom, with 5.5 million broadband users in the city, launched new smart home services with FTTR (fiber to the room) technologies. It offers users all-fiber networking with speeds up to 1 Gigabits per second, 5 to 10 times the current level.

Ti Gong

Several dozen families have upgraded to China Telecom’s FTTR network in Shanghai.

Wang, a fan of games who lives in Changning District, said: “With the home network upgrade, I don’t have to wait for games to load and refresh.”

Shanghai Mobile, which has over 7 million 5G users, is speeding development of 5G networks and personal 5G applications in a three-year plan. It has built 14,000 outdoors 5G stations to cover the city’s downtown and central suburban areas.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Both carriers are joining with partners, such as Huawei and ZTE, to offer users new telecommunication services in education, medical, finance and other sectors. They also provide free upgrades or favorable polices for families with financial difficulties and older age groups.

The World Telecommunication Day events are parts of the city’s monthlong information consumption festival which was launched on Monday.