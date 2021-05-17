Biz / Tech

Microsoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

Microsoft conducted a probe into co-founder Bill Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago.
Microsoft conducted a probe into co-founder Bill Gates’ involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after it was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person, the company said yesterday.

Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates “had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement.

“A committee of the board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern,” the statement said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Microsoft’s board had decided that Gates’ involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, a spokesman for Gates said his decision to leave the board of Microsoft had nothing to do with his involvement with an employee.

“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter,” the statement said.

Gates and his wife Melinda filed for divorce earlier in May after 27 years of marriage.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
