Huawei upgrading Harmony ecosystem to support partners

Huawei is upgrading its HarmonyOS ecosystem with open sources and methods to support partners, from consumer electronics and home appliances to carmakers.
Huawei is upgrading its HarmonyOS ecosystem with open sources and methods to support partners, from consumer electronics and home appliances to carmakers, the company said today in Shanghai. 

The company has upgraded the ecosystem of HarmonyOS Connect to mesh with its Harmony operating system, offering features like wireless connections, shortened certification periods for developers and interaction among smart devices.

Huawei, along with its partners, is expected to produce 300 million Harmony devices by the end of 2021, including about 100 million Huawei smartphones, said Yang Haisong, vice president of AI and All-scenario Intelligence Business Unit Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Consumers will use multiple devices as controlling centers in the future rather than a sole device such as a smartphone, Yang said. 

Under HarmonyOS Connect, Huawei will offer open source systems and resources for partners, such as distribution channels for its 60,000 stores and online malls. It also welcomes other smartphone makers to join, Yang said.

Currently, more than 1,000 brands have launched products for Harmony, like Midea, Bosch and Siemens and Tissot.

Also on Wednesday Beijing time, Google will release new Android upgrades and services during the annual Google I/O developer conference. 

Compared to mature operating systems, Huawei Harmony faces time challenges.

“We need to establish and improve a new ecosystem within one or two years,” Yang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
