Biz / Tech

ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Reuters
  11:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by co-founder Liang Rubo.
Reuters
  11:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO
Reuters

Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, US, on March 4, 2020. 

Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by co-founder Liang Rubo, the company disclosed on Thursday.

The move, first reported by Reuters, represents the biggest corporate shake-up at ByteDance since its launch in 2012. The company grew to become a dominant social media force in China and turned TikTok, a short-video app popular with teenagers, into a global sensation.

Zhang wrote in the memo that Liang, whose most recent role at ByteDance was head of human resources, has been "an invaluable partner," advancing the company's technology and hiring and managing people. He added that he would work with Liang over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Zhang wrote in the memo that he concluded after several months of deliberation that he would have a greater impact on ByteDance's longer-term initiatives if he transitioned out of the CEO role.

"The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager. I'm more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people," Zhang wrote.

"Similarly, I'm not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and contemplating what may be possible," he added.

Zhang's decision to step down comes less than a month after ByteDance named its Chief Financial Officer Shouzi Chew as CEO of TikTok.

Former US president Donald Trump's administration sought to force ByteDance to divest control of the app. A US plan to sell TikTok's American operations to a consortium that included Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc languished, however, after ByteDance launched successful legal challenges.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Oracle
ByteDance
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     