Top PC makers aim to make computers greener

Sustainable strategies are the latest trend in the growing PC market with sales fuelled by demand for remote working and online learning during the pandemic.

Top computer vendors including Acer and Lenovo are adopting sustainable strategies, with laptops made of recycled and environmentally-friendly materials and efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

It's the latest trend in the booming personal computer market, fuelled by demand for remote working and online learning during the pandemic. In the first quarter, global personal computer sales jumped over 55 percent, researchers said.

Acer's new platform Earthion, from the words Earth and Mission, targets green and sustainable technologies and products. The first Earthion product is the Aspire Vero laptop, which is made of recycled materials.

Acer is hoping more suppliers and partners will join the Earthion platform to boost product design and process development in green and sustainable ways, said Jason Chen, Acer's chairman.

In addition to business goals, innovation and growth should serve the purpose of making life better, society more inclusive and the environment more sustainable, said Lenovo, which posted record revenue of 412 billion yuan (US$63.4 billion) in the fiscal year ended in March.

Environmental, social and corporate governance has become a key standard for a good and reliable company, according to both Chen and Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chairman. Lenovo is exploring carbon neutrality and has a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Lenovo was No. 1 for global PC sales in the first quarter, while Acer took the No. 5 position, according to researcher International Data Corp.