Biz / Tech

Huawei accelerating cloud development with data and AI

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Huawei is speeding up the adoption of cloud services with governments, Internet and financial firms, and several other growing industries with data and artificial intelligence.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0

Huawei is accelerating the adoption of cloud services with governments, Internet and financial firms, while integrating its data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies along with several other growing industries, the company said on Friday in Shanghai.

Shanghai is a strategic market for Huawei's Cloud business unit, with customers such as Internet giants Pinduoduo and Bilibili, while a blueprint to boost digital upgrades in the city covering intelligent government services, Shi Jilin, vice president of Huawei Cloud, told the Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit.

Internet companies and governments are the top client groups for Huawei Cloud, along with other growing industries like finance, manufacturing, education and health care. 

More than 80 percent of the top 50 Chinese Internet firms have adopted Huawei's cloud service. In Shanghai, in addition to Pinduoduo and Bilibil, other clients include Red and Aikucun, covering e-commerce, digital entertainment and social network services. 

Shanghai's "innovation spirit and digital transformation commitment" has convinced Huawei Cloud to develop and grow with the city, Shi said.

In 2020, China's public cloud market size hit US$19.4 billion, almost 50 percent year-on-year growth, making it the fastest-growing regional market in the world. In 2024, China's market portion is predicted to increase to 10.5 percent, compared with 6.5 percent last year, according to research from International Data Corporation (IDC).

The top five Chinese cloud vendors in 2020 were Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent, China Telecom and Amazon Web Services, according to IDC.

At the summit, Huawei announced it will integrate its consumer and business clients into a unified cloud platform for usage, payments and development, with 580 million users and 20,000 development partners globally.

Compared with other cloud service providers like Alibaba and Tencent, Huawei has advantages with its data, AI, storage and telecommunications background, Shi said. 

Huawei accelerating cloud development with data and AI
Ti Gong

Shi Jilin, vice president of Huawei Cloud, talked about trends for cloud services in Shanghai. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pinduoduo
Amazon
Huawei
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     