Huawei accelerating cloud development with data and AI

Huawei is accelerating the adoption of cloud services with governments, Internet and financial firms, while integrating its data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies along with several other growing industries, the company said on Friday in Shanghai.

Shanghai is a strategic market for Huawei's Cloud business unit, with customers such as Internet giants Pinduoduo and Bilibili, while a blueprint to boost digital upgrades in the city covering intelligent government services, Shi Jilin, vice president of Huawei Cloud, told the Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit.

Internet companies and governments are the top client groups for Huawei Cloud, along with other growing industries like finance, manufacturing, education and health care.

More than 80 percent of the top 50 Chinese Internet firms have adopted Huawei's cloud service. In Shanghai, in addition to Pinduoduo and Bilibil, other clients include Red and Aikucun, covering e-commerce, digital entertainment and social network services.

Shanghai's "innovation spirit and digital transformation commitment" has convinced Huawei Cloud to develop and grow with the city, Shi said.

In 2020, China's public cloud market size hit US$19.4 billion, almost 50 percent year-on-year growth, making it the fastest-growing regional market in the world. In 2024, China's market portion is predicted to increase to 10.5 percent, compared with 6.5 percent last year, according to research from International Data Corporation (IDC).

The top five Chinese cloud vendors in 2020 were Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent, China Telecom and Amazon Web Services, according to IDC.

At the summit, Huawei announced it will integrate its consumer and business clients into a unified cloud platform for usage, payments and development, with 580 million users and 20,000 development partners globally.

Compared with other cloud service providers like Alibaba and Tencent, Huawei has advantages with its data, AI, storage and telecommunications background, Shi said.