China's 5G phone shipments soar in first 5 months

  15:09 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
Shipments of 5G phones in China topped 108 million units in the first five months of the year, up 134.4 percent year on year, showed data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The figure accounted for 72.8 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In May alone, shipments of 5G phones rose 7 percent year on year to nearly 16.74 million units.

The country's total mobile phone shipments came in at 22.97 million units last month, down 32 percent year on year.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments last month, hitting 19.25 million units and accounting for 83.8 percent of total shipments, according to the CAICT.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
