Biz / Tech

New topics and speakers are confirmed for WAIC in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
The WAIC conference is to be held between July 8 and 10 while its exhibition will open on July 7.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0

New topics and speakers are confirmed for the coming World Artificial Intelligence Conference or WAIC to open in Shanghai next month, covering credible AI, averting digital gap and AI with carbon neutrality, government officials said on Monday.

Totally 1,000 speakers, including Turing Award winners, academicians, business leaders from Huawei and Qualcomm and startup officials will share opinions in WAIC. They will talk or display latest AI developments in sectors like medical, manufacturing, autonomous driving and urban management.

The WAIC exhibition halls will cover over 40,000 square meters in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District, double the space in 2019. Turing Award winners Joseph Sifakis and Yao Qizhi, "father of Linux" Linus Torvalds, Siemens CEO Roland Busch, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu, as well as leaders from Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and JD, all confirmed to attend the event.

Besides talking about innovations and business, several topics will be mentioned on reliable AI and sustainable development, like AI's relationship with environment, privacy and how to avert digital gap worldwide. Officials with the WHO, UNESCO, ITU and other international organizations will attend discussion.

AI and city digital upgrade, as Shanghai's blueprint, are closely linked. Technology and city development can gain growth engines from both sides, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The WAIC conference is to be held between July 8 and 10 while its exhibition will open on July 7. More than 300 exhibitors, including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ABB and SenseTime, will display their latest AI applications.

A 20-meter AI Brain will feature in the show with screens displaying latest AI development and updated WAIC information. During the WAIC, over 10 AI results and innovations will be revealed, the first time in China or even worldwide.

Shanghai has unique advantages in developing AI industry with resources on data talent and AI application scenes, Zhu Xiumei, a senior official at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
ABB
Siemens
Baidu
Huawei
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     