Fuel cell project production line put into operation

  14:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-29
  14:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0

A production line of fuel cell stacks and systems was put into operation at Jiading Hydrogen Park in Anting Town last month.

It is the world's first production line with a capacity of over 10,000 units, and all the key processes are done by robots rather than human beings.

The production line means high-quality full cells can be made in China instead of relying on imports.

Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co Ltd's fuel batteries project was launched last year. Covering an area of 42,300 square meters at the park, the project is costing some 500 million yuan (US$70 million).

By 2025, Shanghai aims to manufacture more than 10,000 fuel-cell vehicles with 70 charging stations for those types of vehicles.

Last year, 2.64 million vehicles were manufactured in the city, accounting for more than 10 percent of the country's total production.

More than 238,000 new-energy vehicles were produced locally, a year-on-year increase of 190 percent. The total output value was 66.36 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 170 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
