Technology firm releases its own imaging chip

A dedicated molecular imaging chip designed and developed by Jiading-based Shanghai United Imaging Group Microelectronics Technology Co Ltd has been released.

The chip is the first of its kind to be used in high-end medical equipment in China.

Jiading has released an action plan on the development of intelligent sensors and Internet of Things from 2021 to 2025, aiming to raising the revenue of the industrial sectors to more than 100 billion yuan (US$15.63 billion) by 2025.

In the first four months this year, it reached 8.21 billion yuan, a rise of 13.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Shanghai United Imaging Group set up the microelectronics technology company in the Jiading Industrial Zone in 2019.

"The chip for intelligent sensors serves critical functions in collecting data, which is so attractive for us," Yang Longxin, vice chairman of the research and development department of the company, said.

Many AI products promoted during the pandemic were created by its subsidiary, including a scanner to help radiologists work without contacting patients.

Another one, the uAI system, helps analyze novel coronavirus and can cut scan reading times from 10 minutes to 1 minute, while maintaining accuracy.

Jiading also plans to accelerate the development of the industry by setting up innovation funds to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Shanghai Intelligent Sensor Industrial Zone where the company is located is one of the key development areas of the integrated circuit industry in the north of Shanghai.

During the 14th five-year period (2021-2025), Jiading will join with other parts of the Yangtze River Delta to develop the industrial sectors with a stronger commitment and an opener platform.