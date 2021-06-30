﻿
Biz / Tech

China surges as global growth engine for display panels

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:06 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0
China's display panel output grew 29.6 percent to US$64.8 billion last year, cementing its place as a world leader in production and technology.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:06 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0
China surges as global growth engine for display panels
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Visitors take pictures of an in-vehicle 12-inch screen during the DIC Expo in Shanghai. 

China has become a growth engine for the global display industry, with booming production and new business opportunities such as in-vehicle and flexible displays. 

Industry giants like BOE, TCL China Star Optoelectronics, Tianma and Shanghai Hehui Photoelectric showcased their latest display technologies and innovations during the Display Innovation China Expo, which opened on Wednesday in Shanghai. 

They cover technology and applications for smartphones, tablets, computers, wearables, automotive products as well as commercial sectors ranging from health care to education. 

In 2020, Chinese mainland display output grew 29.6 percent to US$64.8 billion, making it a growth engine for the global industry.

China embraces the full industry chain and last year became the world's top display panel producer. 

BOE, now the world's biggest display panel maker, displayed smart car cockpit products, with the latest display and intelligent technologies.

 BOE offers screens up to 12 inches for use in cars.

There will be "a dozen or even more screens" in a car in near future, for driving assistance, navigation and maps and various digital entertainment systems, said Qiu Jianhao, marketing manager of Tianma.

That makes the car industry one of the fastest-growing markets. Tianma has become World's No. 1 for in-vehicle display, Qiu said.

Shanghai Hehui Photoelectric, which listed in the Shanghai STAR Market last month, showed its flexible display product during the show. It may be used in SAIC cars, a worker at the booth said. 

Domestic display firms have won deals from Tesla for panels to be used in China-made Tesla models, sources told Shanghai Daily, asking not to be identified. 

Flexible displays, which are used in the foldable smartphone, eSports, vehicle and business sectors, are another growth engine for display makers.

Foldable-screen smartphones will be more popular next year, said BOE, already a supplier for Huawei's foldable products. 

Firms like BOE and Visionox displayed foldable screens, flexible up to 360 degrees and which can support mainstream games. 

The DIC event runs at the Shanghai New International Expo Center through Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
TCL
BOE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     