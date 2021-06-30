China surges as global growth engine for display panels

China's display panel output grew 29.6 percent to US$64.8 billion last year, cementing its place as a world leader in production and technology.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

China has become a growth engine for the global display industry, with booming production and new business opportunities such as in-vehicle and flexible displays.



Industry giants like BOE, TCL China Star Optoelectronics, Tianma and Shanghai Hehui Photoelectric showcased their latest display technologies and innovations during the Display Innovation China Expo, which opened on Wednesday in Shanghai.

They cover technology and applications for smartphones, tablets, computers, wearables, automotive products as well as commercial sectors ranging from health care to education.

In 2020, Chinese mainland display output grew 29.6 percent to US$64.8 billion, making it a growth engine for the global industry.

China embraces the full industry chain and last year became the world's top display panel producer.

BOE, now the world's biggest display panel maker, displayed smart car cockpit products, with the latest display and intelligent technologies.

BOE offers screens up to 12 inches for use in cars.

There will be "a dozen or even more screens" in a car in near future, for driving assistance, navigation and maps and various digital entertainment systems, said Qiu Jianhao, marketing manager of Tianma.

That makes the car industry one of the fastest-growing markets. Tianma has become World's No. 1 for in-vehicle display, Qiu said.

Shanghai Hehui Photoelectric, which listed in the Shanghai STAR Market last month, showed its flexible display product during the show. It may be used in SAIC cars, a worker at the booth said.

Domestic display firms have won deals from Tesla for panels to be used in China-made Tesla models, sources told Shanghai Daily, asking not to be identified.

Flexible displays, which are used in the foldable smartphone, eSports, vehicle and business sectors, are another growth engine for display makers.

Foldable-screen smartphones will be more popular next year, said BOE, already a supplier for Huawei's foldable products.

Firms like BOE and Visionox displayed foldable screens, flexible up to 360 degrees and which can support mainstream games.

The DIC event runs at the Shanghai New International Expo Center through Friday.