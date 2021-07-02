TikTok set to triple length of videos, users can upload

ByteDance's TikTok will allow its users to create and upload longer videos of up to three minutes in the coming weeks.

"Now we're introducing the option for our global community to create longer videos – paving the way for even richer storytelling and entertainment on TikTok," Drew Kirchhoff, TikTok's product manager, said on the company's website.

Video creators have already put multi-part stories together on TikTok with separate parts, but each part is limited to 60 seconds.

With the upgrade, people can upload videos up to three minutes long, bringing things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational lessons and comedy sketches to life. With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new and expanded types of content on TikTok with the flexibility of more space.

The new service positions TikTok to be more competitive with outlets like YouTube in overseas markets, analysts said.