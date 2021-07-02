﻿
Biz / Tech

TikTok set to triple length of videos, users can upload

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
ByteDance's TikTok will allow its users to create and upload longer videos of up to three minutes in the coming weeks.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0

ByteDance's TikTok will allow its users to create longer videos in the coming weeks, the company said on Friday.

"Now we're introducing the option for our global community to create longer videos – paving the way for even richer storytelling and entertainment on TikTok," Drew Kirchhoff, TikTok's product manager, said on the company's website.

Video creators have already put multi-part stories together on TikTok with separate parts, but each part is limited to 60 seconds. 

With the upgrade, people can upload videos up to three minutes long, bringing things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational lessons and comedy sketches to life. With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new and expanded types of content on TikTok with the flexibility of more space.

The new service positions TikTok to be more competitive with outlets like YouTube in overseas markets, analysts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ByteDance
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     