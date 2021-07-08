﻿
Huawei released smart city white paper on WAIC

Huawei Cloud, the world's No. 5 cloud service provider, released a smart city white paper during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference or WAIC, to outline smart infrastructure and services essential for a modern city.

Besides new technologies like cloud, AI and smart connection, a smart city should pursue sustainable targets like carbon neutrality and qualified daily life, Huawei said in the white paper. 

Huawei Cloud's Pangu Model, one of the world's largest computer vision (CV) pre-training models including 3 billion parameters, is a key part of the smart city. Pangu Model is one of the top 10 SAIL or Super AI Leader stars of the WAIC 2021, which is also a popular destination for the exhibition.

AI makes urban development "more efficient, innovative, warm and sustainable," covering a city's perception, decision-making and execution on management, said  Jia Yongli, General Manager of EI Service Product of Huawei Cloud. 

As one of the fastest growing business unit in Huawei, Huawei Cloud has become the world's No. 5 public cloud service provider for the first time this year, according to researcher Gartner. 

Huawei Cloud now has smart city cooperation in 10 cities nationwide, including Shanghai.

For example, it has cooperated with Xuhui District to improve 12345 hotline service, which can automatically deal with similar and repeated problems with AI technologies. 

Meanwhile, Huawei announced to have 30 million users with its new operating system HarmonyOS until Thursday. 




Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
