Robotaxi, Avata and AI techs show up in the WAIC stage

Robotaxi going streets in Shanghai and Suzhou this year, Avata character to capture facial expression and immersive entertainment experience inspired by the popular sci-fi novel "Three Body" – artificial intelligence innovations and services debut in WAIC's SenseTime AI Forum on Friday.

SAIC Group will launch 40 to 60 Robotaxi models on streets in Shanghai and Suzhou this year, which features L4 autonomous driving with laser radar and intelligent route systems. It will start mass volume production of Robotaxi in 2025, the automotive giant told the forum.

"We are embracing AI and you can call us a Shanghai AI Corp as SAIC," said Zu Sijie, vice president and chief engineer of SAIC.

Gongsun Li, a popular game character from the "Honor of Kings," can capture and interact with human beings by AI techs. She show up in the stage and "talked" with Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime.

Liu Cixin, author of the popular sci-fi novel the Three Body, announced to join SenseTime. The company will establish a "planet" to offer users and fans "immersive digital entertainment experiences", said SenseTime, which didn't reveal more details.