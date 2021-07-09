Alliance supports young AI scientists to boost industry development

The AI Young Scientists Alliance has become an incubation platform to support young scientists' success in academia and business.

The AI Young Scientists Alliance (AIYS), founded at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in 2018, has become an incubation platform to support young scientists' success in academia and business.



With the program A-Class, the alliance has supported 50 AI talent aged 26 on average. Half of them have doctorates from world-renowned colleges including MIT and Stanford, scholarships or funds from tech giants like Baidu, as well as several rounds of financing from venture capitalists.

The A-Class 2021 chose 17 scientists from a pool of candidates, said a WAIC forum jointly organized by AIYS and CraiditX.

Through joint research, academic exchanges and production-research connections, the A-Class will support young AI talent and promote the development of China's AI industry, said Zhu Mingjie, founder and chief executive officer of CraiditX.



The alliance committee consists of industry experts like Shen Xiangyang and business leaders from Amazon and SenseTime.

The formal A-Class attendants include Tian Tian, CEO of RealAI on AI security technology, and Yang Zhilin, founder of Recurrent AI, which partners with Huawei Cloud to develop Pangu Model.



Pangu Model, one of the world's largest computer vision pre-training models, is one of the top 10 Super AI Leader stars of the WAIC 2021.