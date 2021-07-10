WAIC 2021 closes with 352 million online views

Shanghai will initiate more methods and policies to boost the development of the artificial intelligence industry.

Zhang Chunhai

Shanghai will initiate more methods and policies, such as digital textbooks and more roads for autonomous driving tests, to boost the development of the artificial intelligence industry, city officials told the closing ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 on Saturday.



Several dozen artificial intelligence scenes and cooperation agreements were revealed, covering AI's innovation ecosystem, smart transportation, health care and robots. Two city-level artificial intelligence institutes were inaugurated at the conference, witnessed by Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng.

Over the four days, WAIC activities and exhibitions, which are broadcast online, attracted 352 million views by 4:30pm on Saturday, making it one of the most influential AI events globally.

WAIC has become an influential platform for Shanghai to achieve its long-term target to become a "global AI capital," said Wu Qing, vice mayor of Shanghai.

In 2020, Shanghai had 1,149 AI firms to establish a complete industry chain. The AI industry output reached 224.6 billion yuan (US$35.1 billion), 50 percent growth year on year. The city's three strategic sectors are AI, chips and biomedicine.

The WAIC events attracted top scientists, business leaders, investors, potential users and relevant people to Shanghai. The platform brings talent, investment and innovation to the city, organizers said.

New topics like trustworthy AI, data management and legislation and AI with carbon neutrality were discussed and debated. Over 300 exhibitors showcased the latest technologies and innovations in AI.

Visitors and experts are encouraged to attend WAIC 2022, Wu added.