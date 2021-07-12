﻿
Biz / Tech

Wanyoo targets 'eSports capital' Shanghai to open 30 hotels dedicated for players this year

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
The hotels will be specifically designed for gaming, offer high-end graphics cards and have upgraded digital entertainment facilities
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

Wanyoo, the operator of China's biggest chain of Internet cafés, plans to open 30 eSports hotels in Shanghai by end of this year, targeting the city as a global "eSports capital" with upgraded digital entertainment facilities. 

The eSports hotels, with specific designs for gaming and computers equipped with Nvidia's high-end graphic cards, will provide new gaming experiences for fans.

Nvidia will offer an advanced supply of graphic cards, despite supply shortage challenges, said David Zhang, Nvidia China's general manager of Consumer Business.

Wanyoo, which has opened three eSports hotels in Shanghai, features gaming computers with latest graphic cards and other hardware as part of its bed, shower and hotel services. It will open a flagship eSports hotel soon in Shanghai and take the total number to 30 in the city in 2021, said Dong Yinming, Wanyoo's CEO.

"The business needs the power of brand and economies of scale. Fortunately, we have both," said Dong.

Wanyoo has 10 million Internet café outlets globally, and over 16 million members. Its major customers are male players aged between 18 and 35, the same target users for the eSports hotels.

The current eSports hotels, which cost about 400 yuan (US$62) a night, are "full" every day. Wanyoo's return on investment period for an eSports hotel is about 30 months, compared with four or five years for a normal hotel, said Dong.

Shanghai's strategy to develop the city as "global eSports capital" may fuel Wanyoo's business.

The city has taken measures to support the eSports industry, such as increasing the number of venues, holding top events, and setting up eSports majors in colleges. 

Some of the city's major competition organizers and eSports enterprises have received government subsidies. The application and approval procedures for eSports-related publications are also being accelerated.

Nvidia, the world's biggest graphic computing firm, will ensure supply for Internet café firms like Wanyoo as its latest products, like RTX 3070 and 3080, can reach more people through vertical industry, Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     