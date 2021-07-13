Biz / Tech

China expects over 560m 5G users by 2023

China expects to see the number of 5G users exceed 560 million by 2023, according to a recent guideline.
By then, 5G network is expected to be used by over 40 percent of personal mobile phone users, said the guideline issued by 10 state organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country will also create new consumption modes with 5G network, and expand penetration rate to above 35 percent among major industrial companies.

By 2023, every 10,000 people in China will enjoy more than 18 5G base stations as the country steps up efforts to improve 5G coverage, the guideline said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
