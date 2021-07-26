Industrial AI competition aims to boost city's digital transformation

Tesla and other firms involved in event focus on solving algorithm problems.

A competition on industrial artificial intelligence applications held in Shanghai aims to boost innovation and the city's digital transformation.



The Global Industrial Internet Algorithm Competition (IIAC) covering energy, equipment manufacturing, automotive and aerospace industries, will run for about two months until September.

Authorized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, it is supported by firms including Tesla, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group and Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator.

It is expected to promote innovation, discussion and cooperation on industrial Internet, focusing on the real needs of business and solving actual algorithm problems, according to its major organizer, Shanghai Industrial Internet Association.

It's the second time for Shanghai to hold the competition. The first in 2020 attracted 100 participating teams from 30 elite colleges and universities and more than 100 enterprises. The results have since created value worth "several dozen millions" in industry.

The 2021 competition was initiated at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in July. The final winners will be revealed in August and their results will be showcased at China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in September, organizers said.