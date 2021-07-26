Biz / Tech

Industrial AI competition aims to boost city's digital transformation

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
Tesla and other firms involved in event focus on solving algorithm problems.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0

A competition on industrial artificial intelligence applications held in Shanghai aims to boost innovation and the city's digital transformation. 

The Global Industrial Internet Algorithm Competition (IIAC) covering energy, equipment manufacturing, automotive and aerospace industries, will run for about two months until September.

Authorized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, it is supported by firms including Tesla, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group and Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator.

It is expected to promote innovation, discussion and cooperation on industrial Internet, focusing on the real needs of business and solving actual algorithm problems, according to its major organizer, Shanghai Industrial Internet Association.

It's the second time for Shanghai to hold the competition. The first in 2020 attracted 100 participating teams from 30 elite colleges and universities and more than 100 enterprises. The results have since created value worth "several dozen millions" in industry.

The 2021 competition was initiated at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in July. The final winners will be revealed in August and their results will be showcased at China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in September, organizers said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Mitsubishi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     