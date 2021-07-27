Biz / Tech

Breakthrough with 1st 12-inch pilot line

China's first 12-inch advanced sensor research and development pilot line has been built by the National Intelligent Sensor Innovation Center in Jiading.
China's first 12-inch advanced sensor research and development pilot line has been built by the National Intelligent Sensor Innovation Center in Jiading.

It is another milestone after the first 8-inch MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) pilot line in the Jiading Industrial Zone.

Facing the development of emerging technologies and market application needs, the innovation center will continue to develop new materials, new processes, new devices and other key common technologies on the 12-inch pilot line, focusing on breakthroughs in the core technologies of advanced sensors such as optics, acoustics, and mechanics and promote related industrialization of products and applications.

The pilot line will provide research and development of small batch production, technical training, equipment verification and other services in the future.

The pilot test line must be operated in a clean room, and the construction requirements of this high-standard workshop are extremely high. Among them, the most stringent is the 10th level clean room, that is, the number of dust larger than 0.2 micron per cubic foot of space in one minute must be less than 10.

Jiading District found suitable factories for the project as soon as possible and tracked and provided services for the project during the entire process.

"With the pilot line we can attract more innovative enterprises and high-level talent, and we aim to help build an intelligent sensor and Internet of Things industry that worth 100 billion yuan (US$16 billion)," Xie Dongsheng, director of Science and Technology Commission of Jiading, said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
