Best of China's science and tech on display at exhibition in Anting

  15:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-27       0
Innovative scientific and technological achievements are showcased in Jiading through the end of this year.
Innovative scientific and technological achievements, such as the Jiaolong deep-sea manned submersible, C919 large passenger plane and the Fuxing bullet train, are showcased in Jiading through the end of this year.

"We hope the exhibition can demonstrate the innovative scientific achievements of Chinese Academy of Engineering and attract students from all levels to cultivate their interest in science," Zhong Zhihua, vice president of the academy, said at the exhibition's opening ceremony via video conference.

Zhong is also director of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center in Jiading District. The center was created as a platform to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements by CAE.

Jointly established by the Shanghai government and the academy, the center focuses on six key functions – scientific and technological achievements transforming, achievements display, academic exchanges, science popularation, strategy consulting and tackling key problems in science and technology.

In July of 2010, Jiaolong, China's first self-developed deep-sea manned submersible, reached 3,759 meters under water. It made China the fifth country, following the United States, France, Russia and Japan, to have the technology for a submersible dive of more than 3,500 meters below sea level.

Designed to dive to a depth of 7,000 meters, Jiaolong set a diving record of 7,062 meters in the Mariana Trench in June of 2012.

Jiading was named a science satellite city by the Shanghai government in 1958. Currently, there are 11 national-level science institutes, as well as the Jiading campuses of Tongji and Shanghai universities. It is a hub for integrated circuits, aerospace, nuclear energy and information technology. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
