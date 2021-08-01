Biz / Tech

Game on as eSports companies expand businesses

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
Top games companies, including FunPlus and Riot Games, have set up headquarters and a research center in Shanghai, thanks to the city's improved business environment.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0

Top games companies, including FunPlus and Riot Games, have set up headquarters and research centers in Shanghai, thanks to the city's improved business environment and efforts to become the global eSports capital, Shanghai Daily learned during the ongoing ChinaJoy event.

Shanghai ranked the top position for eSports business environment, followed by Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu and Haikou, according to a report released during ChinaJoy, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, Asia's biggest games fair. 

Game on as eSports companies expand businesses
Ti Gong

China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference delegates.

FunPlus has set up an independent firm, QuJia Entertainment, located in Xuhui District, targeting the Chinese market with games, investment, eSports and culture business. 

Riot Games, developer of the League of Legends (LOL), will establish its global research center in Jing'an District, firms and officials told an eSports forum of ChinaJoy.

"Shanghai's game industry rises again with top-level firms and great business environment on talent and IP (intellectual property)," Chen Yulin, QuJia Entertainment's president, said in a sideline interview. 

In a new industry report, Shanghai's game industry index reached 79.0 points, followed by Guangzhou's 71.5 points and Beijing's 69.8 points. 

The index covers infrastructure, policy, talent and other business environment sectors for game development, according to the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, a nation-level origination authorized by the industry regulator. 

Since 2017, Shanghai has launched "50 Measures" to support game and culture development. 

They include attracting game and culture companies, increasing the number of eSports venues, holding top events, setting up eSports majors in colleges and accelerating application and approval procedures for related publications.

With dual growth engines as AI and Art, Xuhui District supports industry integration among games, eSports, AI, science, art and media development. It's establishing a complete eSports ecosystem with new projects in Xujiahui and West Bund, said Wu Yanxin, vice director of the Publicity Department of Xuhui District. 

Between 2018 and 2020, Xuhui supported 439 culture and innovation projects. It's home to headquarters and regional centers for giants like Tencent, NetEase, miHoyo, Giant, Yoozoo and now QuJia Entertainment.

Game on as eSports companies expand businesses
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Chen Yulin, QuJia's president, attended a meeting during ChinaJoy. The company is headquartered in Xuhui District. 

Founded a decade ago, FunPlus used to focus on international markets, with several hundred million users in more than 200 countries and regions. 

It has already set up an eSports club and a culture digitalization platform in Shanghai. As a strategy for FunPlus to focus on  business in the Chinese market, QuJia Entertainment will provide users unique content.

Riot Games' planned global R&D center in Shanghai will leverage the city's resources in infrastructure and talent. 

The company held the 10th season of the LPL World Championship, or S10, in Shanghai last year. During his visit to Shanghai in October, Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games, called Shanghai "a global eSports capital city".

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NetEase
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     