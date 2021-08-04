Biz / Tech

Online companies fighting young gamers' addiction

Ding Yining
  22:25 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
Minors between 12 and 16 will be limited to spending 50 yuan (US$7.80) each time, and 200 yuan per month, on Tencent.
Top Chinese gaming firms closed mixed on Wednesday after a media article retracted calling online gaming "spiritual opium."

China's top gaming firm Tencent bounced back to close up 2.42 percent. But NetEase lost 1.58 percent. And other domestic gaming firms closed mixed.

The Economic Information Daily newspaper retracted the term "spiritual opium" in a report that accused top gamers including Tencent and NetEase of allowing addictive gaming among youngsters.  

Tencent is launching measures even stricter than the National Press and Publication Administration's guidelines on youth online gaming.    

Minors between 12 and 16 will be limited to spending 50 yuan (US$7.80) each time, and 200 yuan per month.

Those between 16 and 18 will be limited to 100 yuan for each in-game purchase and 400 yuan a month.

Unregistered players will have only one hour of access every 15 days and will not be eligible for payment.  

Companies will also require facial recognition for suspicious gamers who play late at night.

NetEase said it's also removing accounts and postings that are against gaming and social content guidelines.

It will also enhance anti-addiction technology measures during the summer break to limit access to gaming, using artificial intelligence and data capabilities to prevent minors using adults' ID.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
