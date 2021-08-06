Biz / Tech

Anti-epidemic app with essential tracking makes debut on city platform

  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-06
Suishenban integrated service combines health code, travel history and more on united interface.
An anti-epidemic app, including travel history tracking, local health code and other services, has made its debut on Suishenban, Shanghai's official public service platform. 

From Friday, the national travel history tracking code, Shanghai health QR code, nucleic acid testing sites and close contact inquiries can be accessed when necessary on its app and its mini program on Alipay. 

The app offers more convenience to users because the codes are required both in the city and nationwide as more upgraded COVID-19 prevention measures are being adopted when more locally-transmitted cases are found in China. 

The app integrates services and data to enable efficient and easy use. Shanghai Data Innovation Center will optimize it with tech upgrades and new app integrations if necessary, said Mao Yaqing, an engineer at the center.

Suishenban means "all services available in pocket" and was developed by the innovation center.

Previously, people had to open at least two web pages or applications to access their travel history tracking code and local health code, each separately developed by a national organization and a local center. 

In recent weeks, both codes have been needed to enter public facilities like hospitals, shopping centers and office buildings. 

People found it difficult to open two records by switching different mobile applications, especially older citizens. Sometimes the delay resulted in long queues forming in front of local hospitals.

The situation became more serious when the national travel history network crashed earlier this week.

