Biz / Tech

Needy families, the elderly benefit from free broadband upgrades

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Upgrades are part of city's campaign to boost digital transformation and were delivered several months ahead of target.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0

Over 820,000 Shanghai families have received a free broadband upgrade as part of the city's blueprint to boost digital transformation, the industry regulator and telecommunications officials said.

The offer was one of the "top 10 practical projects for serving the people" in 2021, the Shanghai government said.

The families, many in financial difficulty and with elderly members, could access broadband bandwidth of 100 Mbps, or megabytes per second, by the end of July.

The upgrades, installation, and related telecommunications equipment were provided without cost, local branches of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom said.

Shanghai has achieved its target of offering upgrades to 800,000 families in 2021, boosting the city's digital transformation and bridging the digital gap, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said.

China Telecom's Shanghai branch, the city's biggest broadband service provider, offered free upgrades to 520,000 families in line with its citywide network upgrade.

To bridge the digital gap, especially for the aged community, Shanghai Telecom published a guide textbook on know-how and tips for broadband usage. The carrier also provides on-site consulting to local communities before installation.

China Mobile offered free upgrades to 200,000 families, with special information and support on elderly usage and how to prevent online fraud.

The free upgrades are part of the Digital Partner campaign included in the city's blueprint to boost digital transformation that was released during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2021 in Shanghai in July.

The blueprint targets Shanghai's transformation into a world-class innovative digital hub by 2023, covering 12 special projects and 40 key tasks.

Currently, the city's average broadband bandwidth is 210 Mbps but it will hit 300 Mbps by the end of this year, the fastest city nationwide.

Besides the free upgrades, the city's fastest broadband bandwidth is over 1 Gbps, or gigabyte per second, thanks to the fiber network upgrade.

With improved network infrastructure, carriers have launched new services and applications. They offer smart-home systems and various services in the education, transportation, medical, gaming and elderly-care sectors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Mobile
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     