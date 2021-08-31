Biz / Tech

Bicycle and power bank rental companies seek to comply with regulations

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Companies providing rentals of equipment such as bicycles and power banks seek to be in compliance with anti-trust regulations.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Bicycle and power bank rental companies seek to comply with regulations
Ti Gong

Companies providing equipment rentals seek to comply with regulations.

Eight companies providing public equipment rentals which were summoned by market regulators earlier this year to rectify unlawful competition practices, including Meituan's bike rental and portable power bank rental entities, have reported preliminary improvements.

Public rental bike firms, including Hello, the Didi-backed Qingju, and Meituan, were told to make pricing discounts available to users in areas where they operate, and to make consumer complaint channels more accessible.

Meituan is under investigation regarding whether or not it failed to make the proper filing for its takeover of smaller bike rental firm Mobike in 2018 for business consolidation, according to an official notice by a market watchdog on Monday.

In an effort to regulate phone-charger platforms and make pricing more transparent, the State Administration for Market Regulation has issued administrative guidance and urged the companies to rectify price abnormalities and stop unlawful competition activities in early June.

It's also looking into the April merger between Soudian and Jiedian, two Shenzhen-based power bank rental firms.

The SAMR also asked several power bank rental firms to remove misleading price tags and promotional materials.

It also plans to continue to urge shared service operators to strengthen internal compliance measures and offer more inclusive public services.

The average price per hour for portable power bank rental is now between 2.2 yuan and 3.3 yuan after major players lowered their prices.

A separate anti-trust investigation was opened against Meituan regarding whether it forced merchants to stop working with other digital platforms after rival Alibaba Group Holding was fined for anti-monopoly policy violations in April.

"The company is unable to predict the status or the results of the investigation at this stage," Meituan said in its exchange filing yesterday.

Its Hong Kong shares surged more than 9 percent today after reporting higher than expected revenue of 43.8 billion yuan (US$6.8 billion) as compared to its 42.4 billion yuan estimate.

Meituan said it had 628.4 million annual active users by the end of the second fiscal quarter, and it has been expanding into the group buying sector amid competition against rivals such as Alibaba, Pinduoduo and Dingdong Maicai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Didi
Meituan
Pinduoduo
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     