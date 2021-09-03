Biz / Tech

Chip giant SMIC to boost production with US$8.87 billion plant in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
  16:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
As one of the biggest chipmaking production lines in China, the plant will meet surging demand and relieve chronic shortages.
  16:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-03

Chinese mainland's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, will collaborate on the setup of a 12-inch wafer plant in Shanghai costing US$8.87 billion, the company said Friday.

The monthly capacity of the plant will hit 100,000 units, making it one of the biggest chipmaking production lines in China, SMIC said, capable of meeting the surging demand for chips and relieving current shortages.

The plant will be established by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Lingang FTZ Administration, using technology based on 28 nanometers and above, the company said. SMIC is listed in both Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market.

"SMIC is seizing the strategic opportunity period for the development of the integrated circuit industry in Lingang Special Area. The plant can meet growing market and customer needs and promote business development," SMIC said in a statement.

It will enable SMIC to expand production scale, advance its nanotechnology services and thus achieve a higher return, said the company.

Normally, a chipmaking production line's monthly capacity is about 50,000 units. SMIC's new plant capacity will be double that.

Chip demand in the Chinese market for use in smartphones, televisions, consumer electronics and cars is surging. Domestic supply can only meet 20 percent of demand, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The integrated circuit industry is one of three strategic industries Shanghai aims to develop in the next five years, as the city has the most complete industry chain, covering materials, design, manufacturing, testing and assembly.

SMIC's investment announcement provided a boost to its shares and others in the integrated circuit market on Friday.

STAR-listed SMIC jumped 2.86 percent to close at 56.77 yuan (US$8.9), compared with the STAR 50 Index gain of 0.1 percent on Friday. Its market value reached 448.64 billion yuan, ranking No. 1 among all STAR-listed firms.

Shanghai-based Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), a top chipmaking equipment vendor, announced in June it would build a new 1.5-billion-yuan investment project in the Lingang area. It's a part of the company's strategy to issue business expansion and serve clients like SMIC.

On Friday, STAR-listed AMEC closed at 154.52 yuan with 3.15 percent growth. Another chipmaking equipment maker, Shenzhen-listed NAURA Technology Group Co, surged 3.76 percent to 329.00 yuan.

Firms like SMIC and its suppliers and partners, such as AMEC and Changdian, are benefiting from surging chip demand in China and globally. Chip-making and related firms have increased supply and prices to meet demand, analysts said.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
