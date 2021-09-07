Biz / Tech

Tencent urges third-party platform to ban second-hand gaming accounts

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-07       0
Tencent said it has moved to act against those who misuse online gaming accounts and lend them to minors who are only permitted to play during designated hours.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-07       0
Tencent urges third-party platform to ban second-hand gaming accounts
HelloRF

Tencent said it has moved to act against those who misuse online gaming accounts and lend them to minors who are only permitted to play during designated hours.

A China Central Television report on Monday found that a gray market has already arisen in which gaming accounts are traded or leased on an hourly or daily basis.

Minors and students are only allowed to play online games from 8pm to 9pm on Fridays, weekends and holidays, the National Press and Publication Administration said last week.

Some minors have been found using other adults' accounts to play outside of these designated hours, bypassing identity and real-name registration measures.

"This is a severe violation of the real-name registration system and protection mechanism for minors," Tencent said on Monday night.

It has sent notices to over 20 digital platforms to urge them to prohibit second-hand account services and remove vendors from the platforms.

Tencent is also calling for regulations forbidding the selling or leasing of gaming accounts to be drafted.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Crossfire and Honor of Kings are popular games from Tencent in which accounts can be leased. The price varies from about 20 yuan (US$3.10) to over 100 yuan (US$15.50) per hour depending on the level of sophistication.

The merchants do not ask for any ID information or check whether the buyer is minor.

Such virtual services could still be found on Alibaba's Taobao, available from dozens of vendors, on Tuesday.

Before the new directive from the National Press and Publication Administration, China has limited online playing time for minors to three hours on holidays and 1.5 hours on other days.

Shares of both domestic and overseas listed gaming companies plunged after these strict rules were put into effect.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     