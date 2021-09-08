Biz / Tech

Apple announces launch of new products, including latest iPhone

Zhu Shenshen
  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-08
Apple Inc will launch new products, including the next-generation of the iPhone, next Wednesday, the company said.
Apple Inc will launch new products, including the next-generation of the iPhone, next Wednesday, the company said.

Users and fans are welcomed to "connect to Apple Park in California" to attend an online event, which will start at 1am on Wednesday, Beijing time, Apple said on its website and official WeChat account.

The post was soon read over 100,000 times on WeChat with over 15,000 likes and comments, such as, "it's finally coming."

The new iPhone, often called iPhone 13 online, may include upgrades in storage, camera capabilities, battery capacity, "notches" on the screen, a new A15 processor, and satellite communications features, according to industry expectations and rumors.

Other brands, like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, have already put those functions in their latest models. The new iPhones help Apple catch up with rivals' tech standards.

Apple's unique ecosystem, such as the App Store and their user experience, still make new iPhones worth waiting for and buying, analysts said.

In the second quarter, Apple ranked fourth in the Chinese smartphone market, behind Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, according to research firm International Data Corp, or IDC.

Many Chinese listed firms, which are part of Apple's global supply chain, have room to grow with the new iPhone's debut, analysts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
