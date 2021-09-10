Biz / Tech

Top digital and delivery firms guided on labor rights protection

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
The move came after a joint directive urging the safeguarding of labor rights for gig economy workers was published in July by eight government bodies.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Top digital and delivery firms guided on labor rights protection
HelloRF

Companies summoned to receive guidance include Meituan, Alibaba, Tencent and Didi.

China's top digital firms and delivery service providers, including Meituan, Alibaba, Tencent and Didi, were summoned by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) to receive administrative guidance over labor rights protection under new forms of employment relations.

The move came after a joint directive urging the safeguarding of labor rights for gig economy workers was published in July by eight government bodies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the MHRSS.

The 10 companies summoned also include Dada Group, Shansong, Full Truck Alliance Co, Huolala, 58.com and Alibaba's lifestyle services company Ele.me.

They're urged to play an exemplary role and fully implement labor rights protection measures, according to an official notice posted by the MHRSS on Friday.

The meeting held by the MHRSS, along with the All China Federation of Trade Unions, Ministry of Transport and State Administration of Market Regulation, also calls on firms to strengthen safety protection and make specific rectification plans regarding labor-relations-related misconduct.

In the wake of rising concerns about labor rights protection, platform operators were told to stick to the major requirements laid out in the directive, and ensure labor relations abide by the law and relevant compliance requirements.

Digital and delivery platform operators were also told to guarantee lawful wages, proper rest hours and safety, even if delivery riders have not formed direct employment relationships with these firms. What's more, they must improve collaboration deals with contract labor agencies, and both urge and supervise these contract staffing agencies to fully comply with labor laws.

They should also have a fully functional labor complaint mechanism, and improve their income distribution methods and labor safety rules.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Didi
Meituan
Tencent
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     