Top digital and delivery firms guided on labor rights protection

The move came after a joint directive urging the safeguarding of labor rights for gig economy workers was published in July by eight government bodies.

HelloRF

China's top digital firms and delivery service providers, including Meituan, Alibaba, Tencent and Didi, were summoned by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) to receive administrative guidance over labor rights protection under new forms of employment relations.

The move came after a joint directive urging the safeguarding of labor rights for gig economy workers was published in July by eight government bodies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the MHRSS.

The 10 companies summoned also include Dada Group, Shansong, Full Truck Alliance Co, Huolala, 58.com and Alibaba's lifestyle services company Ele.me.

They're urged to play an exemplary role and fully implement labor rights protection measures, according to an official notice posted by the MHRSS on Friday.

The meeting held by the MHRSS, along with the All China Federation of Trade Unions, Ministry of Transport and State Administration of Market Regulation, also calls on firms to strengthen safety protection and make specific rectification plans regarding labor-relations-related misconduct.

In the wake of rising concerns about labor rights protection, platform operators were told to stick to the major requirements laid out in the directive, and ensure labor relations abide by the law and relevant compliance requirements.

Digital and delivery platform operators were also told to guarantee lawful wages, proper rest hours and safety, even if delivery riders have not formed direct employment relationships with these firms. What's more, they must improve collaboration deals with contract labor agencies, and both urge and supervise these contract staffing agencies to fully comply with labor laws.

They should also have a fully functional labor complaint mechanism, and improve their income distribution methods and labor safety rules.