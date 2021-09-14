Biz / Tech

Driverless vehicles now be available for rides in Shanghai

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Shanghai riders are now able to hail a self-driving vehicle offered by Baidu's Apollo Go as the city takes the lead in testing and commercializing computer-assisted driving.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0

Shanghai riders are now able to hail a self-driving vehicle offered by Baidu's Apollo Go as the city takes the lead in testing and commercializing computer-assisted driving.

The free rides are available at around 150 stations across Jiading District covering residential neighborhoods, commercial districts and office buildings.

The service is operational from 9:30am to 11pm daily through Baidu's "Luobo Kuaipao" ride-hailing application.

Most of the hailing stations are located in Jiading District where a demonstration zone for unmanned vehicles is located.

Shanghai has issued road test licenses to 25 auto companies and 234 vehicles in total, topping all other cities nationwide.

Baidu did not disclose how many vehicles it has placed on the streets during the first phase but said the goal is to make it to around 200 vehicles in the city.

The company's "Luobo Kuaipao" ride-hailing application was launched last month and is expected to be operating across 30 cities in the next three years.

Trials are currently underway in Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha in Hunan Province and Cangzhou in Hebei Province.

Baidu's Apollo L4 autonomous driving vehicle has accumulated 14 million kilometers of test drives as of August this year.

This is the latest step to commercialize unmanned vehicles after Baidu unveiled Apollo Park, covering an area of nearly 10,000 square meters in Shanghai's International Automobile City in Jiading District.

The Apollo Park is expected to deploy more than 200 Apollo self-driving vehicles.

The State Council's "New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan" and various city-level initiatives are encouraging investment in the booming sector, with a target for China to become a center of innovation in the industry.

Driverless vehicles now be available for rides in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Free rides offered by Baidu's Apollo Go are available at around 150 stations across Jiading District covering residential neighborhoods, commercial districts and office buildings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Baidu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     