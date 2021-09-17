Tencent's QQ restarts blocks on rivals' link following brief relax

Instant messaging service reversed an earlier move and maintained its block for links from rival's digital service.

Tencent's instant messaging software QQ is suspending users from opening a direct link from rival Alibaba's Taobao and ByteDance's Douyin after temporarily unblocking them on Friday morning.



QQ was believed to the first major instant messaging service to unblock links from rival Alibaba's Taobao and ByteDance's Douyin following telecommunication and information service regulator's mandate to ask them to restore market order.



As part of a broader campaign to regulate digital economies by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, digital companies are no longer allowed to create obstacles to prevent users from sharing links from other smartphone applications.

WeChat, which has an active user base of more than 1 billion, has not yet unblocked external links.

The initiative to rectify "malicious blocking of web links and interference with the operation of other companies' products or services" is a focus of a six-month special campaign to regulate cyberspace.

The ministry is calling for a beneficial digital ecosystem and has suggested more measures to enhance data resource management and to build an open and non-discriminatory digital business environment.

It will enhance administrative guidance to ensure the access of third-party websites is a basic requirement of Internet development, MIIT spokesperson and head of its Information and Communications Management Bureau Zhao Zhiguo told a press briefing on Monday.

Users who receive Taobao links have to copy a paragraph of random figures and letters to paste inside Taobao to view the merchandise.

Long-standing rivalry between the two tech behemoths Alibaba and Tencent has resulted in the so-called walled gardens where each application blocks users from sharing a product link from another.



Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent have responded and pledged to follow through the directive and claim to be solving the issue in several phases.

