Huawei claims 1 million new HarmonyOS users every day

More than 120 million users have upgraded to Huawei's HarmonyOS system since its official debut in June, adding 1 million users every day on average, Huawei Technologies said.



HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an operating system designed by the China tech giant to connect various devices in the wake of a crippling US ban. The new system will help Huawei grow in spite of the strict US sanctions which may ban its use of Google's Android system and its tools.

Since its official debut on June 2, HarmonyOS has attracted 120 million users, plus over 1.3 million app developers and over 1,700 hardware partners, said He Gang, Huawei consumer business group's chief operating officer.

HarmonyOS is the world's fastest-growing ecosystem to "connect everything," He said during an online conference to release the Nova 9 series, a new Huawei smartphone supporting HarmonyOS.

Huawei is planning for HarmonyOS to cover 300 million devices by 2021.

The mid-range Nova 9 supports multi-angle photography and has easy video creation features to woo young consumers. It sells from a starting price of 2,699 yuan (US$421).



Huawei's Nova has been adopted by over 190 million users globally, He added.

The company plans to offer HarmonyOS updates to more existing users to promote the system.