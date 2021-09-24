Biz / Tech

Huawei claims 1 million new HarmonyOS users every day

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
Mid-range Nova 9 series smartphone released with HarmonyOS system.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0

More than 120 million users have upgraded to Huawei's HarmonyOS system since its official debut in June, adding 1 million users every day on average, Huawei Technologies said.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an operating system designed by the China tech giant to connect various devices in the wake of a crippling US ban. The new system will help Huawei grow in spite of the strict US sanctions which may ban its use of Google's Android system and its tools.

Since its official debut on June 2, HarmonyOS has attracted 120 million users, plus over 1.3 million app developers and over 1,700 hardware partners, said He Gang, Huawei consumer business group's chief operating officer.

HarmonyOS is the world's fastest-growing ecosystem to "connect everything," He said during an online conference to release the Nova 9 series, a new Huawei smartphone supporting HarmonyOS.

Huawei is planning for HarmonyOS to cover 300 million devices by 2021.

The mid-range Nova 9 supports multi-angle photography and has easy video creation features to woo young consumers. It sells from a starting price of 2,699 yuan (US$421).

Huawei's Nova has been adopted by over 190 million users globally, He added.

The company plans to offer HarmonyOS updates to more existing users to promote the system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     