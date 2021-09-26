Biz / Tech

Musk confirms Tesla will store Chinese data locally

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Tesla has set up a data center in China to store all "personally identifiable information" locally, Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Musk confirms Tesla will store Chinese data locally

Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk makes an online speech at the opening session of the World Internet Conference 2021.

Tesla has set up a data center in China to store all "personally identifiable information" locally, Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.

Tesla, along with other top industry executives, gave speeches during the opening session of the World Internet Conference 2021, held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.

Cybersecurity is one of the hottest topics at the conference, as China is releasing several cybersecurity laws to protect personal information and improve security levels.

"Data security is key to the success of intelligent and connected vehicles," Musk said in an online speech. "All personally identifiable information is securely stored in China without being transferred overseas."

Tesla has set up a data center locally to store data generated from business in China, including production, sales, services and charging.

Musk's speech may relieve concerns of China's Tesla owners and industry executives, who are concerned personal information and data could be transferred to overseas centers without permission.

Qi Xiangdong, chairman of Qi'anxing, a STAR-listed online security firm, said it makes sense to strength data protection and security in the digital age. This covers storage safety, fair trade and regulation compliance.

Mobile carriers like China Mobile and China Telecom also talked about 5G and the industry's healthy development in China.

China has released several data security and regulation laws this year.

Last month, China passed its first Personal Information Protection Law to prevent businesses collecting sensitive personal data and to crack down on crimes like online fraud and data theft.

The law, which will take effect in November, is expected to improve data security and management in the world's second-biggest economy with more than 1 billion netizens.

It may bring challenges and changes for tech giants and big companies, which are highly depend on data-driven business, analysts said.

"We are working with regulators on finding the best solution for data security," Musk said.

The conference, held annually in Wuzhen, is from Sunday to Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Qi Xiangdong
Elon Musk
China Mobile
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     