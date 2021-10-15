﻿
Biz / Tech

LinkedIn to spin off new jobs site in China to replace current platform

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
New version called Injobs won't include social feeds or post sharing features, company says.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0

LinkedIn will launch a new and standalone jobs application site for China later this year to replace its current platform in the region, the world's biggest workforce network site said on Thursday night.

The new tool will be called Injobs and focus on helping professionals to find jobs and companies to identify quality candidates. The new tool won't include social feeds or the ability to share posts.

"We've found that job seeking is a primary reason our members in China use our localized version," Lu Jian, LinkedIn China president, said in an official blog on Thursday night.

LinkedIn, now a subsidiary of Microsoft, launched a localized version in China in February 2014. It had about 50 million users in China until recently.

The closure of the current LinkedIn China service is probably related to stricter industry regulation, according to media reports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Microsoft
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     