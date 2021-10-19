Huawei wins the world's biggest contract for energy storage

Huawei has established an independent Digital Power department to tap into the booming sector with new energy industry development and carbon neutrality targets.

Huawei Technologies won a contract for the world's largest energy storage project in the Middle East, representing the tech giant's expansion in the energy industry.

Huawei has established an independent Digital Power department, compared with the company's previous product line, to tap into the booming sector with new energy industry development and carbon neutrality targets.

Huawei Digital Power signed a contract with SEPCOIII for the Red Sea Project for up to 1,300 MWh (megawatt hours) of battery energy storage solution (BESS), during the Global Digital Power Summit 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The project is currently the world's largest in energy storage, representing a milestone in the global energy storage industry. The two parties will cooperate to help Saudi Arabia build a global clean energy and green economy center, Huawei said.

The Red Sea Project, listed in the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, is on the Red Sea coast, which is powered entirely by renewable energy. As a relatively new department, Huawei Digital Power is integrating digital information technology with PV and energy storage technologies to build a more efficient, stable, and safe smart string energy storage system.



In Shanghai, Huawei technology is used in rooftop solar-power generation for local Metro operations.

Ti Gong

On the garage of the Longyang Road Station, 50,000 square meters of rooftop solar panels have been installed. The electricity generated is used for trains and other operations of Metro lines 2 and 7, which connect at the station in the Pudong New Area.

More than 4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated last year by the solar panels, enough to power an eight-car Metro train for 200,000 kilometers, according to Huawei Digital Power officials.

The project dovetails government targets of clean air and carbon neutrality.

Digital technologies and global collaboration are essential to emission reduction and environment protection blueprints adopted by the UN and the Paris Accords on climate change, industry officials said.