China is going to release Internet user account policy

China will upgrade Internet account and usage regulations to better protect personal information, crack down online frauds and prevent fake news.

China will upgrade Internet account and usage regulations to better protect personal information, crack down online frauds and prevent fake news, the industry regulator said yesterday.



The Cyberspace Administration of China has published a draft on the national Internet account and usage policy, and is collecting public opinions and feedback until November 10.

The policy has five chapters, which are based on several laws and policies on cybersecurity, personal information protection and the cyberspace ecosystem.

When an Internet user registers and uses an account, the virtual account should be linked to the user's real identity and professional background and known by Internet platforms.

Domestic IP or Internet Protocol addresses will be displayed in cities and provinces, like Suzhou of Jiangsu Province, and overseas IPs will be marked as nationalities.

The real identity and IP address display are expected to help crack down on online frauds and other crimes, experts said.

Publishers of economy, education, medical and healthcare and judicial contents are required to submit professional or necessary certificates to prevent fake news and rumors.

Those under 18 years of age need approval from guardians to register, and must provide children's identity information.

Personal data and information on Internet platforms will be strictly protected. Without permission, platforms cannot collect, store, use, transfer and publish personal information. They cannot "sell" personal information.

Over 550 suspects involved in 90 cases of illegally registering and selling Internet accounts have been detained in a national crackdown, the Ministry of Public Security said earlier this month.

In August, China passed its first Personal Information Protection Law to prevent businesses from collecting sensitive personal data and to crack down on cyber crimes like online fraud and data theft.