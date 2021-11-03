Farewell to '996'? ByteDance unveils working hour, business line changes

ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok, has announced an organizational and working hour change to "1075" to simplify management and avoid overtime work, switching from the "996" system.

The "1075" system means working from 10am to 7pm five days a week or 45 working hours a week, including lunch breaks, according to the tech giant.

Currently, the controversial "996" practice is common among many Chinese technology firms, meaning 72 working hours a week with unwilling overtime. It is even considered a badge of honor for some companies and employees.

Amid public concern, even China's Supreme People's Court considered "996" as illegal.

The "1075" system, however, is not mandatory. In the sense that employees and managers can still apply for overtime work if it's necessary, persons familiar with the issue told Shanghai Daily, requesting anonymity.

ByteDance said previously that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from August. Similar changes have taken place at other companies, including short-video firm Kuaishou as well as tech giant Tencent, according to media reports.

ByteDance also issued reorganization and management announcements this week.

ByteDance CEO Rubo Liang said that the company will establish six business units to "optimize and upgrade its structure."



He also confirmed that Shouzi Chew will step down as ByteDance's chief financial officer to "dedicate his time solely to TikTok." Chew, former CFO of Xiaomi, was ByteDance CFO and TikTok CEO.

ByteDance's six business lines are: Douyin; Dali Education; Lark on enterprise collaboration and management services; BytePlus for enterprises' digital development services; Nuverse for online games and TikTok.