﻿
Biz / Tech

Farewell to '996'? ByteDance unveils working hour, business line changes

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok, has announced an organizational and working hour change to "1075" to simplify management and avoid overtime work, switching from the "996" system.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0

ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok, on Wednesday announced an organizational and working hour change to "1075" in a bid to simplify management and avoid overtime work.

The "1075" system means working from 10am to 7pm five days a week or 45 working hours a week, including lunch breaks, according to the tech giant.

Currently, the controversial "996" practice is common among many Chinese technology firms, meaning 72 working hours a week with unwilling overtime. It is even considered a badge of honor for some companies and employees.

Amid public concern, even China's Supreme People's Court considered "996" as illegal.

The "1075" system, however, is not mandatory. In the sense that employees and managers can still apply for overtime work if it's necessary, persons familiar with the issue told Shanghai Daily, requesting anonymity.

ByteDance said previously that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from August. Similar changes have taken place at other companies, including short-video firm Kuaishou as well as tech giant Tencent, according to media reports.

ByteDance also issued reorganization and management announcements this week.

ByteDance CEO Rubo Liang said that the company will establish six business units to "optimize and upgrade its structure."

He also confirmed that Shouzi Chew will step down as ByteDance's chief financial officer to "dedicate his time solely to TikTok." Chew, former CFO of Xiaomi, was ByteDance CFO and TikTok CEO.

ByteDance's six business lines are: Douyin; Dali Education; Lark on enterprise collaboration and management services; BytePlus for enterprises' digital development services; Nuverse for online games and TikTok.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Kuaishou
ByteDance
TikTok
Xiaomi
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     