Carriers double 5G peak speed at CIIE to 3 Gbps

Mobile carriers have upgraded the 5G network to improve access speed and increase capacity in CIIE halls and neighboring regions.

The CIIE event is the top exhibition and conference worldwide during the pandemic. Carriers have upgraded the 5G network in the halls and spaces within three square kilometers, building 402 base stations, 80 more than last year.

The upgraded network supports 400,000 4G devices and 175,000 5G devices online simultaneously. The peak 5G download speed has hit 3 gigabits per second (Gbps), double the peak speed last year. It supports various 5G onsite demonstration and visitor demands for mobile communications.