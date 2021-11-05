﻿
Biz / Tech

Carriers double 5G peak speed at CIIE to 3 Gbps

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  10:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Mobile carriers have upgraded the 5G network to improve access speed and increase capacity in CIIE halls and neighboring regions.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  10:06 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0

Mobile carriers have upgraded the 5G network to improve access speed and increase capacity in CIIE halls and neighboring regions.

The CIIE event is the top exhibition and conference worldwide during the pandemic. Carriers have upgraded the 5G network in the halls and spaces within three square kilometers, building 402 base stations, 80 more than last year.

The upgraded network supports 400,000 4G devices and 175,000 5G devices online simultaneously. The peak 5G download speed has hit 3 gigabits per second (Gbps), double the peak speed last year. It supports various 5G onsite demonstration and visitor demands for mobile communications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     