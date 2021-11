An automated nucleic acid test vehicle, which can process more than 15,000 samples, is on site at the CIIE.

The vehicle is called "Blue Armor", and features P2+ lab standard and automatic nucleic acid detection equipment.

One person can complete the whole process of sampling and testing.

The vehicle is developed by Shanghai-based Liferiver.