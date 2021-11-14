﻿
Chinese teams win opening matches of Wild Rift event

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  13:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-14
Two Chinese teams defeated their rivals in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup matches over the weekend, which is the first eSports event after the mobile version of LoL's debut in October.
  • Chinese teams won matches of first global eSports event for the mobile LoL game.

Two Chinese teams defeated their rivals in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup matches over the weekend, which is the first eSports event after the mobile version of League of Legends' debut in October.

League of Legends or LoL, is one of the most popular eSports games in China, after Chinese team EDG won the world championship recently.

In the opening matches, Chinese team Da Kun Gaming or DKG defeated SBTC Esports or SE from Southeast Asia with 2:0. Another Chinese team Thunder Talk Gaming or TT won their games 2:1 over Team Secret or TS from Southeast Asia.

In total 10 teams from eight regions globally attended the Wild Rift Horizon Cup held in Singapore, the first mobile LoL world championship event.

League of Legends or LoL is developed by Riot Games, which released its mobile version in October to woo more players.

Early this month, China's EDward Gaming or EDG won the 2021 League of Legend (LoL) World Championship in Iceland.

It sent game fans crazy and boosted the popularity of the game, both in computer and mobile versions.

The Wild Rift Horizon Cup final match will occur on November 21.

