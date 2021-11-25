﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai Data Exchange begins trading with 20 products listed

Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0
A total of 20 data products were listed on the opening day, covering eight categories such as finance, transportation and communication.
Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0

The Shanghai Data Exchange was established on Thursday and began trading on the same day.

A total of 20 data products were listed on the opening day, covering eight categories such as finance, transportation and communication.

The data exchange, located in the Pudong New Area, is part of efforts to build Pudong into a pioneering area for socialist modernization. It is also an important measure to promote the circulation of data elements, the development of digital economy, and further release digital dividends.

Zhang Qi, chairman of the exchange, said that the exchange's digital data trading system can guarantee real-time listing and trading and ensure that every operation is traceable.

So far 100 entities have signed up with the data exchange, including the State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and UCloud.

The first Shanghai data transaction expert committee, composed of 31 experts in the fields of legal compliance, financial transaction, data industry and data security, was also set up on Thursday.

The expert committee will supervise the trading operation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
PricewaterhouseCoopers
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     