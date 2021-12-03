Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from New York exchange

"(Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York stock exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Friday it would start the process of delisting its shares from the New York stock exchange.

"After careful consideration, (Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York stock exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said in a statement on social media.



Didi's app claims to have more than 15 million drivers and nearly 500 million users, and is often the fastest and easiest way to call a ride in crowded Chinese cities.

