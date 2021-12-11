Biz / Tech

China's wearable device shipments up 5% in Q3: report

China's shipments of wearable devices went up 5 percent year on year to reach 35.28 million units in the third quarter of 2021.
China's shipments of wearable devices went up 5 percent year on year to reach 35.28 million units in the third quarter of 2021, according to an industry report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In the July-September period, shipments of ear-worn devices in the Chinese market surged 40 percent year on year to 19.9 million units, while that of watches saw a 2.3-percent decline to come in at 10.68 million units, the data showed.

China shipped 4.61 million units of wristbands during the period, diving 44.2 percent year on year.

IDC attributed the sharp sales decline of wristbands to the higher product prices and limited use scenarios.

