Alliance formed between music professionals and gaming companies

Shanghai's Digital Music Professional Alliance aims to develop deeper collaboration between music conservatories and top gaming and digital companies.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's strong capabilities in the digital music production and gaming industries are expected to increase synergy through the establishment of a new industry alliance to further boost the city's soft power.

Shanghai's Digital Music Professional Alliance was officially unveiled over the weekend during the Shanghai International Digital Music Festival held between December 12 and December 14.

The alliance aims to develop deeper collaboration between music conservatories and top gaming and digital companies including miHoyo, NetEase, and Tencent Music, along with famous music directors and composers.



"High-quality video gaming music is essential as domestic gaming companies are seeking to reach wider audience, especially in the overseas market," said An Dong, art director of the digital music festival and professor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.



"Although China is already home to top-level music producers and directors, the overall number is still relatively small, and it's our responsibility to create a favorable environment for talent to grow and prosper," he added.



The three-day digital music festival has brought together over 30 art and music institutes and more than 50 composers and industry experts. The event seeks to enhance Shanghai's influence and status as part of its efforts to foster the growth of the creative industry.

It aims to encourage cultural creativity, promote the development of digital content, facilitate communication and exchange, and train new talent for digital music production to enhance the application of digital music technology.



"Gaming music is also an indispensable part of user interaction and recreation as well as expanding the virtual experience within the games. Music production is no longer limited to professional music producers," said Zoe Cai, music director of miHoYo and manager of the music studio HOYO-MiX.

Cai, who oversaw the original scores of miHoyo's popular title "Genshin Impact," called for improvement in the music production space and professional gaming music production talent training to enhance music quality, a stumbling block for domestic gaming companies.



Director of the Xuhui District Cultural and Tourism Bureau Wu Yanxin expects the digital music festival to drive further integration and collaboration to demonstrate Shanghai's unique cultural landscape.